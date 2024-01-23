Evergreen Advisors LLC Purchases 4,588 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,441,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,612. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.