EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 20,315 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 1.6% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,349. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

