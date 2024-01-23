EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,598 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,407. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

