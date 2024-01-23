EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.54. 11,829,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,970,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

