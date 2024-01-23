EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 220,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

