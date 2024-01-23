EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 211.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 259,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,553,000 after buying an additional 53,001 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,034,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

