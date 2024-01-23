EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.76. 318,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,831. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day moving average is $166.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

