EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IDV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. 671,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.