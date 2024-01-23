EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

