EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

NYSE:PFN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 134,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

