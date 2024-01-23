EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $167.05. 5,042,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,053. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

