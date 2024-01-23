EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 47,269 Shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 70.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire International ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWJD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire International ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,360,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 96,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire International ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Inspire International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA WWJD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. 39,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,066. The firm has a market cap of $201.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. Inspire International ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $29.77.

Inspire International ETF Profile

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

