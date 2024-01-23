EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 557 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 1.0% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.99. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $172.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

