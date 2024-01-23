EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,686 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $256.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,077. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.07. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $259.57.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

