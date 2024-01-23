EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,157 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,157 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.88. 785,951 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.