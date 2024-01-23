EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.77. 324,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.22.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

