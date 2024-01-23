Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $461.32 million and $71.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00074607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,616,217 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

