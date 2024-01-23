Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 84.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,898,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $155,943,000 after buying an additional 1,780,804 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. 5,351,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,834,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

