G999 (G999) Price Up 20.4% This Week

G999 (G999) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, G999 has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,448.47 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00075582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023136 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001421 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

