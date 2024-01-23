General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Electric also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.66. 5,375,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15. The stock has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $132.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.