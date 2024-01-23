Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHYB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,462,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GHYB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78.

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

