Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. 409,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,558. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.