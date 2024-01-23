Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 1,989 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.10. 7,160,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,432,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

