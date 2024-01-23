Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Has $7.59 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 450.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 442,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 362,115 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after buying an additional 37,653 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. 3,354,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

