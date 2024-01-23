Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 2.6% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

BLK stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $792.27. 718,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,639. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $771.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $710.25. The stock has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

