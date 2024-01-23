Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $7.51 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,911.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00165690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.00581090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00057420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00383173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00179304 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

