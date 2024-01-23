GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) is Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. GSK comprises approximately 3.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,232,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. 2,817,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

