Hamel Associates Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 3.2% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,442,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

