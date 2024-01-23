Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 21,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. 12,445,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,942,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.