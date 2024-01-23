iExec RLC Market Capitalization Tops $154.26 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00005476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $154.26 million and $83.58 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 36.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005408 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00023742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,927.87 or 1.00021203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00205240 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.170268 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $80,357,403.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

