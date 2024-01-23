iExec RLC Reaches Market Cap of $154.07 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $154.07 million and approximately $83.88 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 37% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00005402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017662 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022926 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,385.47 or 0.99964757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00205875 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003786 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.170268 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $80,357,403.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

