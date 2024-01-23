Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.9 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

