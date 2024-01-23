Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

IBTX stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 216,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,317. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Independent Bank Group's revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

