Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAUG. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

BATS:UAUG opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

