Insider Buying: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE FBK traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.22. 173,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,460. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in FB Financial by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

