Insider Buying: Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Purchases 241,500 Shares of Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes bought 241,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,262.50.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Lembit Janes bought 20,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,587.50.

On Monday, January 15th, Lembit Janes acquired 12,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,187.50.

On Friday, December 22nd, Lembit Janes acquired 86,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,705.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CVE SPA traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.18. 45,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.26 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.