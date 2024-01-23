Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 8,580 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,221,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,965,007.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 11,420 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,599,142.60.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $2,801,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.30. 3,877,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

