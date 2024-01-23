Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 3,413 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $221,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,922. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.