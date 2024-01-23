Insider Selling: First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FWRG stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 507,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,469. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 263,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FWRG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

