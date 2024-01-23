Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,591,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,284,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $281.18 and a 52-week high of $424.73.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

