Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $422.01. 11,367,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,490,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.37. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $281.18 and a 12-month high of $424.73.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

