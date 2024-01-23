iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

TLT stock opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.