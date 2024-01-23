iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 123.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $487.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,760. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $487.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $376.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

