iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Reduced by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. 3,930,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.