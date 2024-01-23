iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,783 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,388,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 592,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 680,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 565,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,985,000.

NYSEARCA EWI traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $32.92. 69,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,889. The company has a market cap of $368.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

