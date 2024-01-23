Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,622,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403,186 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for approximately 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.83% of Jabil worth $459,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 121.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 51,743 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Jabil by 23.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.17. 1,015,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,961. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $2,468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,525.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $2,468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,525.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,185 shares of company stock worth $17,646,941. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

