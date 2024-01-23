James M. Rallo Sells 5,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,460.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Xometry Trading Down 1.7 %

XMTR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. 267,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,136. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $41.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 6.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 390,933 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 11.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,434,000 after purchasing an additional 628,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,188,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 161,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 832,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.