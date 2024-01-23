Jennifer M. Foyle Sells 24,271 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,750.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.2 %

AEO traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. 3,595,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,368. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Read Our Latest Report on American Eagle Outfitters

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.