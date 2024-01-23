JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,592 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

