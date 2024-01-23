KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 480 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in CSX were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,771,000 after purchasing an additional 680,632 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CSX Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

